VIDEO: Watch a STAR SEARCH Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Special guets will include: Sam Harris, Marty Thomas, Penny Mealing and Michael Berresse.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a Star Search Reunion with Sam Harris, Marty Thomas, Penny Mealing and Michael Berresse.
Star Search aired from 1983 to 1995, hosted by Ed McMahon, and created by Al Masini. A relaunch was produced by 2929 Productions from 2003 to 2004. On both versions of the show, contestants competed in several genres of entertainment.
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
