VIDEO: Watch a Musical Theatre Legend Be Un-Masked on THE MASKED SINGER

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays on FOX.

Feb. 16, 2023  

On the latest episode of The Masked Singer, a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winning musical theatre legend was un-masked as the "Gnome."

With his reveal bringing judge Nicole Scherzinger to tears, the icon received a standing ovation from the other judges and the audience. Ken Jeong stated that it was the show's "greatest reveal ever."

The Gnome was revealed to be five-time Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winning actor, comedian, writer, singer, dancer, and producer Dick Van Dyke. Watch his performance of Frank Sinatra's "When You're Smiling" and his reveal below!

Previous Broadway names who have been un-masked on the series include Jennifer Holliday, Amber Riley, Donny Osmond, Mario Cantone, Katherine McPhee, Kandi Burruss, and more.

Van Dyke has starred in films that have transcended generations like Chitty Chity Bang Bang, Dick Tracy and the family classic Mary Poppins.

His successful television career included the hit comedy The Dick Van Dyke Show and the drama series Diagnosis: Murder; and his theatrical pursuits have only added to his performance tapestry having earned him a Tony Award for Broadway's Bye Bye Birdie among many other memorable roles.

In 1995 Mr. Van Dyke was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. He received the Screen Actor Guild's highest honor, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, in 2013 and has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For nearly 20 years Mr. Van Dyke has been committed to volunteering at Los Angeles' century-old shelter, The Midnight Mission. He has helped raise millions for their new building program and is there each Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and many times in between offering comfort and cheer.

Watch the un-masking here:

Watch Dick Van Dyke perform "When You're Smiling" by Frank Sinatra as the Gnome here:


