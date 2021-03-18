VIDEO: Watch a LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRARIE Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Reunion! Take a trip back to the farm to visit the Ingalls family again. Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, and more will reunite more than 45 years after the first episode aired to talk about their time on the farm and the impact that this iconic show has had since then.

​Little House on the Prairie was an adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's best-selling series of Little House books. In 1972, with the encouragement of his wife and daughter, television producer and former NBC executive Ed Friendly acquired the film and television rights to Wilder's novels from Roger Lea MacBride and engaged Blanche Hanalis to write the teleplay for a two-hour motion picture pilot. It ran through 1983 on NBC.