VIDEO: Watch a LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRARIE Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Guests will include Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, and more.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Reunion! Take a trip back to the farm to visit the Ingalls family again. Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, and more will reunite more than 45 years after the first episode aired to talk about their time on the farm and the impact that this iconic show has had since then.
Little House on the Prairie was an adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's best-selling series of Little House books. In 1972, with the encouragement of his wife and daughter, television producer and former NBC executive Ed Friendly acquired the film and television rights to Wilder's novels from Roger Lea MacBride and engaged Blanche Hanalis to write the teleplay for a two-hour motion picture pilot. It ran through 1983 on NBC.
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.