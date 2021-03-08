VIDEO: Tap Dancers Take to NYC Museums in the Latest NY PopsUp Performance

Click Here for More Articles on NY PopsUp

The most recent NY PopsUp performance this weekend featured tap dancing talent in museums across the city.

The Bronx Museum, Queens Museum, and the Brooklyn Museum hosted dance performances featuring Ayodele Casel, Amanda Castro, Anthony Morigerato, John Manzari, Anastasia Victory, and Senfu.

Check out a clip from the performance below!

NY PopsUp is an expansive festival consisting of hundreds of pop-up performances that will regularly permeate the daily lives of New Yorkers. It is intended to revitalize the spirit and emotional well-being of New York citizens through the energy of live performance.

The programming for NY PopsUp will be led by the interdisciplinary artist Zack Winokur, in partnership with a hand-selected council of artistic advisors who represent the diversity of New York's dynamic performing arts scenes and artistic communities. NY PopsUp will run through Labor Day - with the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and the Festival at Little Island at Pier 55 serving as its apexes.

The public will encounter a range of artists representing all areas of performance - from theater to dance, from poetry to comedy, from pop music to opera, and so much more. Among the confirmed artists are Hugh Jackman, Renée Fleming, Amy Schumer, Alec Baldwin, Chris Rock, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Isabel Leonard, Nico Muhly, Joyce DiDonato, John Early and Kate Berlant, Patti Smith, Mandy Patinkin, Raja Feather Kelly, J'Nai Bridges, Kenan Thompson, Gavin Creel, Garth Fagan, Larry Owens, Q-Tip, Billy Porter, Conrad Tao, Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, Tina Landau, Rhiannon Giddens, Aparna Nancherla, Anthony Rodriguez, Jonathan Groff, Savion Glover, Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards, Chris Celiz, Christine Goerke, Kelli O'Hara, Dev Hynes, Phoebe Robinson, Sara Mearns, George Saunders, Caleb Teicher, Danielle Brooks, Jeremy Denk, Idina Menzel, Sondra Radvanovsky, Gaby Moreno, Davóne Tines, Jerrod Carmichael, Taylor Mac, Sutton Foster, Jessie Mueller, and Courtney ToPanga Washington, among many others. The events themselves will ignite imaginative collisions of different artforms.

The events are not announced ahead of time, in terms of details or location. However, Governor Cuomo announced on Twitter that the first event will take place today. Stay tuned to the NY PopsUp Instagram account for more information at https://www.instagram.com/NYPopsUp/.