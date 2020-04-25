VIDEO: Watch a Clip From THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS Opera, Which Will Stream This Summer

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A Steve Jobs opera will be available to stream this summer!

The opera about the life of Apple's co-founder and former CEO, will air on Classical KING FM 98.1 at 10 a.m. Pacific on June 13 to listen. The opera will also stream online, here.

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs is an opera with music by American composer Mason Bates and an English-language libretto by Mark Campbell. It was commissioned by Santa Fe Opera, Seattle Opera, San Francisco Opera, the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, with support from Cal Performances.

The opera is about one of the most influential people in recent history, set at a time when he must confront his own mortality and circle back on the events that shaped his personal and professional life.

Watch a clip from the opera below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You