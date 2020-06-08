VIDEO: Watch Will Chase Sing 'The Butterfly' in Goodspeed Musicals' Production of THE STORY OF MY LIFE

Goodspeed musicals has shared their most recent Staff Pick! In the video, Will Chase sings The Butterfly" from Goodspeed's production of THE STORY OF MY LIFE.

Watch below!

Goodspeed shared: "One of my favorite productions was The Story of My Life at the Terris Theatre in 2008. It is such a beautiful journey of friendship. The moment that stands out the most is "The Butterfly" song - a beautiful piece that speaks about how one small step (or flutter) can have a much larger impact than we may ever realize. We are all powerful butterflies that can change the world with the simple actions that we do. It is all about perspective."

Performed by Will Chase with Malcolm Gets.

Details:

THE STORY OF MY LIFE (Goodspeed Musicals 2008) Music and Lyrics by Neil Bartram, Book by Brian Hill, Directed by Richard Maltby, Jr., Music Director David Holcenberg, Scenic Design by Robert Brill, Costume Design by Wade Laboissonniere, Sound Design by Carl Casella, Projection Design by Dustin O'Neill.

