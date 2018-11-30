VIDEO: Watch TUTS' BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Perform In Houston's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Twenty-five years ago, Theatre Under The Stars helped usher in a new musical era with Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The show became an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Now, just in time for the holiday season, TUTS brings this magical story to life once again for Houston audiences. Beauty and the Beast is directed and choreographed by Broadway choreographer, Chris Bailey, who recently choreographed Gettin' the Band Back Together.

Watch the cast perform 'Be Our Guest' in Houston's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the video below!

Leading off the cast in the roles of "Belle" and "Beast" are Delphi Borich and Michael Burrell. Borich's credits include the National Tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, as well as regional productions of Peter and the Starcatcher and Gloria. Burrell's recent credits include Hair, Meet Me in St. Louis, and Amazing Grace.

This magical production of Beauty and the Beast runs December 8 through 23 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available at online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

