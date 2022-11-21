VIDEO: Watch Stephen Graham & Andrea Riseborough in the 'Daddy's Back' Clip from MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on Matilda Movie

A new clip from the Matilda the Musical film has been released, featuring Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.

Watch the "Daddy's Back" clip, which also features Alisha Weir as Matilda, below! The new film is set to debut in U.S. theaters on December 9 with a Netflix release on December 25.

The film will also feature Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

The soundtrack was released last week, featuring a new song not included in the stage musical. Listen to the Matilda the Musical soundtrack here.

The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Watch the new video clip here: