VIDEO: Watch Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE MUSIC MAN on Broadway!

Last night, the hugely anticipated revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo opened triumphantly on Broadway.

Among the first nighters were, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Seth Meyers, Cynthia Nixon, Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann, Gayle King, Donna Murphy, Diane Von Furstenberg, Donna Karen, Michael Kors, Agnes Gund, Fran Lebowitz, Diane Sawyer, Jordan Roth, Brenda Vacarro, Justin Peck, Paul Tazewell, Randy Rainbow, Darren Starr, Will Swenson, and many more.

The evening was punctuated by an all-city high school marching band made up of 50+ students from every borough. The celebration began with remarks by producer Kate Horton introducing New York City School's Chancellor, David C. Banks. New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the cast, while the Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden went backstage to greet her favorite librarian on Broadway.

