VIDEO: Watch Ralph Fiennes, Rufus Wainwright, Lea DeLaria Perform in 8-Hour Shakespeare Marathon

What better way to celebrate the bard's birthday than with a marathon? While the doors of Irondale Ensemble Project remain closed amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the company launched a 8 hour Shakespeare sonnet marathon in honor of Shakespeare's birthday, performing for over nearly 2,000 people throughout the day. Over 110 participants, spanning from age 9-90 joined the company to read and contribute.

Viewers were treated with performances from Hollywood actors Ralph Fiennes (Schindler's List, Harry Potter), Lea DeLaria(Orange is the New Black) and John Ventimigia (The Sopranos, Blue Bloods), to Broadway Stars Cady Huffman (TONY winner, The Producers) and Daphne Rubin-Vega (TONY nominee Original Mimi in Rent), to musicians Rufus Wainwright and Kenyon Phillips, to principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre James Whiteside and more.

Watch below!





