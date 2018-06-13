WAITRESS
VIDEO: Watch Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Belt It Out Onstage at WAITRESS

Jun. 13, 2018  

She's queen of the beam, and now she's taking on Broadway! Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez recently stopped by the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where she was joined by company member Matt DeAngelis in a karaoke rendition of "Bad Idea."

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna (Katharine McPhee), an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

