VIDEO: Watch Nicolas King Perform 'If We Say Goodbye' With Composer Scott Evan Davis

Acclaimed composer and lyricist Scott Evan Davis, who won a BroadwayWorld Award for the song "If We Say Goodbye" in 2012, is releasing a series of virtual collaborations. He was set to do a concert at the Green Room in NYC in June, but that has since been cancelled due to the shutdown.



Originally recorded by Liz Callaway in 2012, this is a collaboration between Davis, actor Nicolas King, and cellist James Clark. Watch the video below!

Davis says "it's always held a special place for me, because I wrote it at a particularly down time in my life. It's amazing to look back and see how much my life has changed. I remember sitting in my old apartment and listening to the wind chimes outside, and how beautiful the pattern was that I heard. So I went to the piano and used that pattern as the musical thread throughout the song. I have always called it my 'wind chime' song."

Scott Evan Davis is an internationally recognized writer. Concerts of his

music have been hosted at Birdland Jazz Club in NYC, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as well as London, Dublin, Australia, and all around the U.S. His songs have been performed at Feinstein's 54 Below, the Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama's, and The Duplex.

Davis's album, Cautiously Optimistic, features Broadway talents such as Liz Callaway, Faith Prince, Daniel Reichard and Nikki Renee Daniels, as well as others from the worlds of Broadway and cabaret. His second album, Next, released in 2016, features performers such as Karen Mason, Robert Cuccioli, Joshua Colley, Derek Klena and Lisa Howard.

Davis's upcoming musical Indigo is being produced by the Broadway team behind Allegiance on Broadway with Lea Salonga and George Takei. His musical Powerful Day, which was written with and for autistic children at PS94 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, won Musical Theatre International's prestigious Courage in Theatre Award. Recently, these students were selected to attend the Junior Theatre Festival and won the Spirit of Theatre Award, as well as an award for Best Ensemble.





