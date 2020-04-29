VIDEO: Watch New Music Video from Todrick Hall's QUARANTINE QUEEN Album!

Broadway veteran Todrick Hall has just released a music video for "Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs"- a song featured on his new album, Quarantine Queen.

"Nina Simone once said 'It's an artist's duty to reflect the times,'" Hall writes. "I wrote this album in four days because I noticed a lot of people were down and needing something to uplift them, make them smile and want to dance during this dark time. I by no means am attempting to diminish the severity of this pandemic, but trying to show that you can still be creative, still have fun and be fabulous from the comfort of your own home. I hope you enjoy, I hope it inspires you to dance (tag me, I will be watching and sharing) and I hope it brightens your day just a tad. Love you and all and please stay safe. We are going to get through this. Mwah."

The video features: Howard Johnson, Antonio Harvey, Sean Viator, Lockhart Brownlie, Tyler Rowe ,Brian Friedman, Nolan Edwards, Liv Quantriill, Peppermint, Bob the Drag Queen, Walker Walker, Jonathan Sison, Laganja Estranga, Eureka, Monet Exchange, Willam, Trinity The Tuck Taylor, Alyssa Edwards, Nicole Scherzinger, Curtis Pritchard, AJ Pritchard, Jonathan Bennett, Holly H, Baby Brody, Jade Thirlwall, Kandi Burriss, Tamar Braxton, Rickey Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Amber Riley, Lissa Rinna, Baga Chipz, Amber Gill, Vinegar Strokes, Paul Burrell, Terrell Grice, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Montana Tucker, Matt Steffanina, Colleen Ballinger, Tommy Bracco, Christie Murphy, Nick Maccarone, and Glozell.

Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, producer and social media influencer with over 3 million subscribers and 650 million views. Hall has released three Number 1 Albums: Straight Outta Oz Deluxe, Forbidden & his most recent album Haus Party which will begin a world tour this October. His Broadway credits include: Kinky Boots, Chicago, The Color Purple & Memphis. Hall is a recurring judge and resident choreographer on "RuPaul's Drag Race." He has choreographed videos for Beyoncé; written and starred in the Virgin America safety video, was featured in Taylor Swift's record breaking music video "Look What You Made Me Do" and most recently he starred in/co-executive produced her latest video "You Need to Calm Down."





