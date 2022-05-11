VIDEO: Watch New Highlights from Encores! INTO THE WOODS

The New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods, which opened May 4, is set to run through May 15. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim.

Neil Patrick Harris plays The Baker in a cast that also features Sara Bareilles, Denée Benton, Gavin Creel, Jordan Donica, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Ann Harada, Heather Headley, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Julia Lester, Lauren Mitchell, Shereen Pimentel, Cole Thompson, and David Turner. Joining the company for a finale that highlights the ways theater connects us across time is a 72 person, multigenerational community chorus of New York City seniors and public school students from City Center's Education Department partners, Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, Louis Armstrong Middle School, and Rosie's Theater Kids.

Below, check out new highlights featuring "Stay with Me," "Moments in the Woods," and "Giants in the Sky"!