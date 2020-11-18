VIDEO: Watch Luba Mason in Action Ahead of TRIANGLE Concert Event; Tickets Available Now!
Mason's Triangle concert event premieres this Friday.
In anticipation of the video premiere of her new album Triangle on BroadwayWorld Events, we've put together a compilation of Luba Mason music videos to get you excited about what you can expect during the video premiere on Friday night.
The upcoming concert is a live capture of the recording sessions that led to the new album, and these music videos will serve to remind you of why you should grab your tickets now for Luba Mason's Triangle on BroadwayWorld Events!
BUY TICKETS!
Check out the video below:
TRIANGLE exemplifies the passion for fresh perspectives and unexpected choices that led Luba to trademark the "Mixtura" name. As a reviewer noted, "the material is jaw-droppingly diverse." Luba pulled the program from pop classics by the Beatles and Paul Simon to a Monk standard, a Slovak folk song, and a recent Broadway hit, and surely the first time that Brazilian legend Antonio Carlos Jobim and heavy metal band System of a Down have been represented in the same repertoire. Add to that the surprising instrumentation and we think you will agree we have a concert that is absolutely gorgeous in its unfamiliarity while remaining vividly engaging.
This event is sponsored by The Power Station at Berklee NYC, Good Idea Slovakia and Girl From The North Country on Broadway.
