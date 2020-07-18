VIDEO: Watch Laura Benanti Showcase Young Performers in Sunshine Concerts- Live at 6pm!

On the heels of her viral social media campaign, #SunshineSongs, Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti continues her Sunshine Songs Concert Series today at 6pm ET.

This live event Will Young performers showcasing their talents combined with live chat and interviews with select performers, and residents at senior living communities across the country. Over 6000 young performers from around the world submitted their videos using #SunshineSongs.

Learn more at: https://sunshinesongs.com/

A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has been hailed by The New York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up laughs out of thin air." She has appeared in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," and "Younger." She is starring opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth, as well as opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You