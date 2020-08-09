VIDEO: Watch LADY LIBERTY AND THE DOUGHNUT GIRL on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

It's another Plays In The House Teen Edition today!

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House Teen Edition: LADY LIBERTY AND THE DOUGHNUT GIRL: By Eric Lane. Starring Simone Clotile and Donovan Rogers. Directed by Jacob Daniel Smith. Benefitting The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts.a??

Erin runs the donut station at the local supermarket. She meets Wes, who owes a ton of money and must pay it back fast. As the two grow closer, who's telling the truth? What is the truth, in this new comic drama about two teenage misfits seeking connection as they stumble into adulthood.

The Theatre Lab is Washington, D.C.'s largest and most comprehensive independent, nonprofit school for the dramatic arts. For over a quarter century, The Theatre Lab's mission is to transform lives through theatre education. The Theatre Lab works to make the real-life benefits of theatre training accessible to all regardless of age, income, or experience level. For additional information, visit: https://theatrelab.org/

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

