VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp: Live from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma with Kristin and the kids from KCBBC.

​Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp is taking place now, June 6-13. The event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will feature agents, producers, children's casting directors, special guests and more! For more information visit: http://kcbbc.camp.