VIDEO: Watch Kelli O'Hara Talk Audition Stories & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

This week on 32 Bar Cut: The Show features Kelli O'Hara! Kelli chats with Adrienne about hitting the pavement for her first auditions, her role as Katie in The Accidental Wolf, and how she's kept balance in her life as a Broadway star! Tune in at 1pm to watch the full episode!

More on our guest Kelli O'Hara: Stage and screen star Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Loenowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics and Olivier Nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre. Kelli also received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series The Accidental Wolf. Other film and television credits include: Season 2 of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Master of Sex, The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, N3mbers, and the animated series Car Talk.

Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work if You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula and Jekyll & Hyde. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019.

In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records. Next up, Kelli will star alongside Christina Baranski & Cynthia Nixon in HBO's new series The Gilded Age currently shooting in New York City.