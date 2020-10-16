VIDEO: Watch Kate Rockwell Takeover Our Instagram!

Kate Rockwell took over our Instagram story!

Kate Rockwell took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this past Thursday, October 15. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a sneak peek into her day leading up to her virtual concert!

Kate's 'Back to My Roots' concert is now available On Demand through November 16.

Kate Rockwell recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's also been seen recently as Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records. Instagram: @katerockwellnyc

