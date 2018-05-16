VIDEO: Watch Jimmy Buffett and Paul Alexander Nolan Sing 'MARGARITAVILLE' on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Singer Jimmy Buffett performs his hit song "Margaritaville" with Paul Alexander Nolan, who stars in the Broadway show "Escape to Margaritaville" on Watch What Happens Live!

From last year's Tony Award-winning directorChristopher Ashley and music's favorite storyteller Jimmy Buffett comes "the feel-good musical that finds the joy of living in the moment" (Chicago Sun-Times).

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. With a book by Emmy® Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy® nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this electrifying new production is choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award® winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for the hilarious and heartwarming new show The Los Angeles Times calls "Pure escapism! Filled with brilliant songwriting." Come join us in a tropical paradise. Get your tickets today!

Check out the video below!

