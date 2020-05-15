VIDEO: Watch Jeffrey A Johns & More Perform 'That's Broadway' in a Clip From STILL WAITING IN THE WINGS

The new film Still Waiting in the Wings - an all-star heartwarming musical homage to Broadway - is available worldwide on DVD and all digital platforms, including Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play, today, May 15, 2020. The movie is directed by Q. Allan Brocka and written by Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez. The cast includes Jeffrey A. Johns, Joe Abraham, Rena Strober, Adam Huss, Blake Peyrot, Harrison White, and Rebekah Kochan, with special appearances by Nick Adams, Ed Asner, Carole Cook, Lee Meriwether, Patricia Richardson, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch, and Cindy Williams. The movie, in addition to a soundtrack CD featuring the film's delightful songs, is currently available at JJSpotlightProductions.com

Watch Jeffrey A Johns, Zack Crocker, Matt Densky, Adam Huss, Blake Peyrot, Matthew Lee Robinson, and Rena Strober perform the number 'That's Broadway' from the film below!

Still Waiting in the Wings is a light-hearted musical tale following the triumphs and trials of actors dreaming of the Great White Way, mixing sweet aspirations with bitter drama. Our stars sing and dance while living the reality of slinging hash under the florescent lights at Times Square's famed "Café Broadway." There are truly no people like show people and there's no telling what can happen when they're pitted against each other.

"Since theatres all over the country are closed right now, many of us are missing the arts in our life," says star and co-writer Jeffrey A. Johns. "If this movie can bring the joy of musicals to people right now, I couldn't be more thrilled. We could all use a smile and some laughter right now and hope the film can bring that to people during this difficult time."

Still Waiting in the Wings has screened at film festivals across the world and has won several top awards. Highlights include Q Cinema: Fort Worth ("Best of the Festival"), qFlix: Philadelphia ("Rising Star Award in Acting -Jeffrey A. Johns"), Garden State Film Festival ("Best Musical Feature"), FilmOut: San Diego ("Best Ensemble" and "Best Soundtrack"), California Independent Film Festival ("Best Feature Film"), qFlix: Worcester, New England's LGBT Film Festival ("Audience Favorite"), Cinema Diverse: Palm Springs ("Festival Favorite"), and California Independent Film Festival ("Best Actress in a Feature Film - Rena Strober").





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You