VIDEO: Watch James Earl Jones See His Newly Dedicated Broadway Theatre for the First Time

Just yesterday, Monday, September 12, The Shubert Organization, Inc. (Shubert) officially dedicated and revealed the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street), formerly the Cort Theatre, in honor of the iconic multi-award-winning American actor. The dedication ceremony follows a $47 million restoration and expansion of the building.

With the help of Francesca Russo Architect, over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shubert has performed extensive renovation and construction work on the theatre. A new contemporary annex, designed by Kostow Greenwood Architects, expands accessibility, increases public space, adds dressing rooms and rehearsal space, and enhances the beauty of the 110-year-old theatre.

"I spoke my first line ever on Broadway in this theatre," reflected Jones. "I forget how old I was... but it was one line...' Mrs. Roosevelt, supper is served!'" Below, watch as Mr. Jones pays a visit to the newly dedicated theatre and reflects on the momentous occasion.