VIDEO: Watch James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel in CROSSWALK THE MUSICAL: CINDERELLA

Crosswalk The Musical is back on The Late Late Show and returned with a star-studded cast from Amazon Prime's Cinderella including Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and James Corden!

"It's been a long year, everybody's been through a lot. But finally there's some hope, in no small part thanks to the vaccine. But you know, the vaccine is all well and good. I think the real shot in the arm for this country is, I'm happy to announce the return of Crosswalk The Musical. It already feels lighter, doesn't it?" Corden joked.

The group performed 'Let's Get Loud,' 'Rhythm Nation,' 'Shining Star,' and original tune "One in a Million' for the streets of LA.

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.