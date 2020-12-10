VIDEO: Watch Ingrid Michaelson Takeover Our Instagram!

Ingrid Michaelson took over our Instagram story yesterday leading up to her concert premiere tonight! Missed all the fun? No worries-- check out highlights from her takeover below!

You can learn more about her special and get tickets here.

Ingrid Michaelson made her Broadway debut in 2017 when she joined the cast of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 as Sonia. Her creative theatrical debut is in the works as she develops the stage adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel "The Notebook."

14th Annual Holiday Hop - Virtual Edition will include performances by openers Edith, Edna and Ethel and special guest Jason Mraz (Waitress)!

You're invited! Check out a sneak peek below.

Jason Mraz and Ingrid Michaelson recently collaborated together on Christmas Valentine. Watch the official music video below!