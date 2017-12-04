VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Constantine Maroulis, Max von Essen, Erich Bergen, Eden Espinosa and More in SPARKLE: AN ALL-STAR HOLIDAY CONCERT

The annual star-studded holiday event SPARKLE: An All-Star Holiday Concert returned to New York City last night, December 3rd, for its 6th consecutive year, once again benefiting the programs and services of The Actors Fund. This one-night-only extravaganza, produced and hosted by TV personality Scott Nevins (Bravo's The People's Couch), took place at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St.), featuring a high-wattage star power cast filled with some of today's hottest performers from the worlds of Broadway, television, film and the music industry. Click below to watch highlights from the show!

The all-star cast was led by four Tony Award nominees: Constantine Maroulis ("American Idol," Rock of Ages), Max von Essen (An American in Paris, Evita, Les Miserables), Saycon Sengbloh (ABC's "Scandal," Eclipsed) and Charl Brown (Motown: the musical), plus Drama League Award nominee Eden Espinosa (Brooklyn, Wicked), one of the stars of CBS' hit show "Madam Secretary" and the Jersey Boys film, Erich Bergen, two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, celebrity vocal impressionist and YouTube sensation Christina Bianco ("The Ellen Degeneres Show," Forbidden Broadway), from NBC's "The Voice," Katrina Rose (Hairspray), original cast member of the TONY Award winning musical Jersey Boys, Daniel Reichard (The Midtown Men), Recording artist Shayna Steele (Hairspray, RENT, Jesus Christ Superstar), Broadway's Nick Adams (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Wicked, A Chorus Line), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu), and Erin Quill (Avenue Q - Original Broadway Company), a special performance by the The Doo Wop Project, and more!

The evening was once again produced and hosted by TV personality Scott Nevins (Bravo's "The People's Couch," "truTV Presents: World's Dumbest...") with Benjamin Rauhala serving as Music Director and Arranger.

Related Articles