Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Beautiful Noise
Click Here for More on A Beautiful Noise

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Broadway-Bound A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

A Beautiful Noise will open on December 4 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Sep. 09, 2022  

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will begin preview performances Wednesday, November 2 ahead of a Sunday, December 4 opening night at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre. The cast is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond - Then. Swenson starred in A Beautiful Noise's world premiere this summer at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.



Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: Lea Michele & Tovah Feldshuh Reflect on Their First Night in FUNNY GIRLVIDEO: Lea Michele & Tovah Feldshuh Reflect on Their First Night in FUNNY GIRL
September 9, 2022

Some very special people have taken up residence at the August Wilson Theatre! Earlier this week, Emmy-nominated Glee star Lea Michele began her run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. In this video, watch as watch below as Michele and Feldshuh are joined by Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes to reflect on the big night!
VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson & Company Get Ready to Bring THE PIANO LESSON to BroadwayVIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson & Company Get Ready to Bring THE PIANO LESSON to Broadway
September 8, 2022

The first Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins next week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for its 17-week engagement. Performances will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022. Watch this video as the cast checks in with BroadwayWorld ahead of performances.
VIDEO: First Look at 'Village By The Sea' from FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL VIDEO: First Look at 'Village By The Sea' from FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL 
September 6, 2022

Check out an all new music video of Parisa Shahmir singing ‘Village By The Sea’, a new song written for  FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL by James Findlay, who is also co-musical director and musician in the production.
VIDEO: Cyndi Lauper Opens Up About the Legacy of KINKY BOOTSVIDEO: Cyndi Lauper Opens Up About the Legacy of KINKY BOOTS
September 3, 2022

Just last week, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter, performer and activist Cyndi Lauper celebrated the return of her Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, which is now running off-Broadway at Stage 42. In this video, watch as she chats more about the show's triumphant return to the New York City stage!
VIDEO: SIX's Boleyn Tour Queens Get Ready to Hit the RoadVIDEO: SIX's Boleyn Tour Queens Get Ready to Hit the Road
September 2, 2022

The 'Boleyn Tour' of SIX is set to launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20. The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow. In this video, watch as the company catches up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge as they get ready to hit the road!