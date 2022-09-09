VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Broadway-Bound A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will begin preview performances Wednesday, November 2 ahead of a Sunday, December 4 opening night at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre. The cast is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond - Then. Swenson starred in A Beautiful Noise's world premiere this summer at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.