VIDEO: Watch 'Friend Like Me' From ALADDIN in 360!

Disney's Aladdin on Broadway has created a new 360 video experience. The VR video places the viewer right on stage of Broadway's legendary New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City for an immersive performance of the iconic "Friend Like Me."

Throughout the three-minute live performance, viewers can look over, sideways, and under to discover even more magic inside Broadway's biggest show-stopper through immersive factoids, pop-up video style.

The 360° video was performed live in front of a packed house and features Telly Leung as Aladdin, Major Attaway as Genie, and the company of Aladdin.

Watch the video below!

After the launch of The Lion King's "Circle of Life" 360 video in the fall of 2015, immersive videos have become standard on Broadway, inviting audiences on stage to be a part of the Great White Way. However, no production has so heavily integrated special effects into their virtual reality piece, adding a new layer to the experience. This unique piece of 360 content pushes the bounds of how VR can act as an entertainment and educational piece and expands upon the magic of Aladdin on Broadway.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw(The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin currently stars Broadway veteran Telly Leung (Allegiance, Rent, TV's "Glee") in the title role, Arielle Jacobs (In the Heights, Wicked) as Jasmine, Major Attaway in his Broadway debut as Genie, and, as Jafar, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me) brings to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzales and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.

In a cast of 36, Aladdin also features Kathryn Allison, Mike Cannon, Andrew Cao, Damian Chambers, Alicia Charles, Lauryn Ciardullo, Joshua Dela Cruz, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Josh Drake, Gabby Gamache, April Holloway, Adam Hyndman, Nathan Lucrezio, Stanley Martin, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Benjamin Rivera, Angelo Soriano, Kathryn Terza and Paige Williams.

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Tickets are available for purchase through AladdinTheMusical.com, by calling Ticketmaster's Disney on Broadway hotline at 866-870-2717, or in person at the New Amsterdam Theatre box office (214 W. 42nd Street). The New Amsterdam Theatre box office is open Monday through Friday 9:00am - 8:00pm, Saturday 10:00am - 8:00pm and Sunday 10:00am - 6:30pm.

