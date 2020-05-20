VIDEO: Watch Eddie Redmayne & Cate Blanchett in New JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, WITH TAIKA AND FRIENDS

Taika Waititi leads an all-star cast in episode 3 of 'James and the Giant Peach with Taika and Friends', with Cate Blanchett playing Centipede, Eddie Redmayne voicing Miss Ladybird, Kumail Nanjiani as Miss Spider, Ruth Wilson playing the Earthworm and Sarah Paulson as Old-Green-Grasshopper.

Watch the video below!

With 14 Oscars, Golden Globes and Baftas between them - this could be the most star-studded line up for a Covid-19 initiative to date. The A-list collective bring fun and flair to the reading and fans even get a peek behind the curtain as we see the actors joking and jibing between lines.

The stars are taking part to support the Roald Dahl Story Company's fundraising campaign for Partners In Health, a global health non-profit, who are operating on the front line in the battle against COVID-19 in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world.

Those who tune in and are able to donate can do so at http://pih.org/giantpeach and all donations will be matched by the Roald Dahl Story Company and partners.

This episode marks the third in the series of 10 installments of the beloved Roald Dahl classic, reimagined by Taika's creative genius for children and families currently in lockdown across the globe.

The remaining seven installments will be released on the Roald Dahl YouTube channel every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm UK / 3am AEST (Australia)

The campaign forms part of a long-term charitable commitment for the Roald Dahl Story Company who recently donated $1.3 million to Partners In Health for maternal health in Sierra Leone. Overall, The Roald Dahl Story Company and Dahl Family have given over $12 million to date to charitable causes.

