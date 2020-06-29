Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Donna Lynne Champlin and Gabrielle Ruiz on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with Guest Host Andréa Burns with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Donna Lynne Champlin and Gabrielle Ruiz.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Original Cast of RENT to Reunite for BROADWAY CELEBRATES PRIDE
Variety has reported that original cast members of Rent, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal, Wils...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON
Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose....
Spotlight on HAMILTON: Catching Up with Jonathan Groff
History may have its eyes on Hamilton, but today, we have our eyes on the history of its stars. Below take a deep dive into the career of Jonathan Gro...