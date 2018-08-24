DEAR EVAN HANSEN
VIDEO: Watch DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Mallory Bechtel Perform a Revamped 'Requiem'

Aug. 24, 2018  

Dear Evan Hansen fans can rejoice in the new studio version of Zoe Murphy's 'Requiem' performed by current cast member Mallory Bechtel. Watch below!

Houston-based Mallory Bechtel has been singing and dancing most of her life. A 2018 honors high school graduate, she relocates to New York to continue her theatre pursuits and studies. Currently Mallory can be seen in the A24 hit, Hereditary and starred this season in an episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

