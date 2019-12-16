VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform a Tribute to Earth, Wind, and Fire at the 42ND ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Award-winning actress, singer, and songwriter Cynthia Erivo pays tribute to 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree Earth, Wind & Fire.

Watch the performance below!

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You