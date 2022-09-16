VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'When You Wish Upon A Star' in PINOCCHIO

Disney+ has shared a clip of Cynthia Erivo performing "When You Wish Upon a Star" in the new live action film adaption of Pinocchio.

Now streaming on Disney+, Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Also seen in the film is Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans as The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta'le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

In addition to "When You Wish Upon a Star" performed by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new songs and songs from the original film composed by Academy Award®nominees Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard ("The Polar Express"). The soundtrack from Walt Disney Records is now streaming.

Listen to the compete version of "When You Wish Upon a Star" on the film's soundtrack here:

Watch Erivo perform the song in the clip here: