VIDEO: Watch Christina Aguilera's Music Video for Live Action MULAN

The movie will be released September 4th.

Multi-platinum and global award-winning superstar singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera performs the newly-recorded "Reflection" in the music video directed by "Mulan" feature director Niki Caro ("The Zookeeper's Wife," "McFarland, USA").

The video is available today and can be seen below!

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch "Mulan" before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to "Mulan" for $29.99 on disneyplus.com. Once you have Premier Access to "Mulan," you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.

"Reflection (2020)" is produced by "Mulan" composer Harry Gregson-Williams. The original 1998 classic was written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder.

Music from "Reflection" and the new original song "Loyal Brave True" are featured in Gregson-Williams' underscore with Aguilera's full-length versions appearing in the film's custom main-on-end title design. Both songs are featured in the movie and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with score composed and conducted by Gregson-Williams.

a??Christina Aguileraa?? is a six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and iconic songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of THE 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice.

