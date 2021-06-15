VIDEO: Watch Brenda Braxton & Friends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Guest Host Brenda Braxton and friends!

Brenda starred as Velma Kelly opposite Usher in Broadway's hit musical Chicago. Prior to that, she was featured on Broadway in the musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe, that earned her a 1995 Tony Award nomination, the NAACP Theater Award, the city of Chicago's Jefferson Award and a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. Other Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond and the original production of Dreamgirls. She received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream Award given by New York Gov. George Pataki and the Josephine Baker Award from the National Council of Negro Women for her work as founder of Leading Ladies Just for Teens, seminars geared to empowering teenage girls.

Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.

