VIDEO: Watch Brenda Braxton & Friends on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with guest host Brenda Braxton and friends!
Brenda starred as Velma Kelly opposite Usher in Broadway's hit musical Chicago. Prior to that, she was featured on Broadway in the musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe, that earned her a 1995 Tony Award nomination, the NAACP Theater Award, the city of Chicago's Jefferson Award and a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. Other Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond and the original production of Dreamgirls. She received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream Award given by New York Gov. George Pataki and the Josephine Baker Award from the National Council of Negro Women for her work as founder of Leading Ladies Just for Teens, seminars geared to empowering teenage girls.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
