VIDEO: Watch Bonnie Milligan & More on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with VARIETY THURSDAY with Bonnie Milligan; and tonight (8pm) for a Benefit for You Gotta Believe with Kerry Butler, Willie Garson, Luke Islam, Anika Larsen, Beth Malone, Alec Mapa and Nia Vardalos.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
