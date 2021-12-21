VIDEO: Watch Billy Porter Sing 'From A Distance' For Bette Midler at the Kennedy Center Honors

Billy Porter was among the many artists who paid tribute to Bette Midler at the Kennedy Center Honors. Watch a clip of Porter performing "From A Distance" below!

Bette Midler received the Kennedy Center honor this year. Other recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. include: operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz; Motown founder, songwriter, producer and director Berry Gordy; "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Melissa Manchester will present Midler with the honor. The tribute will also feature Kelli O'Hara singing "Wind Beneath My Wings". Beanie Feldstein and Kate Baldwin will also appear in the tribute.

The Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast Wednesday, Dec. 22 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Billy Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. He won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his appearance in FX's Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama "Pose", and most recently received his third Emmy nomination for this role. A Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, Porter has numerous theatre credits, including the role of Lola in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical-theatre album.