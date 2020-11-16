VIDEO: Watch Betsy Wolfe, Danny Burstein & More in Trailer for ESTELLA SCROOGE; Tickets Available Tomorrow!

It's a Christmas Carol with a Twist!

Producers Michael Jackowitz of Witzend Productions, David Bryant and Michael Alden, in partnership with Streaming Musicals, herald the arrival of a new holiday musical tradition with the World Premiere of Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist. Estella Scrooge will premiere on Friday, November 27, 2020 at EstellaScrooge.com.

Tickets ($24.99) go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17 at Ticketmaster.com for Estella Scrooge, the first fully-realized musical to be planned, produced and digitally captured entirely during the pandemic. With an innovative approach that combines the best aspects of live theatre and film with cutting-edge technology, Estella Scrooge filmed actors individually in green screen using strict social distancing practices, with hundreds of images, animations and digital environments blended in post-production with the footage of the actors to bring this dazzlingly cinematic musical theatre adventure magically to life.

Estella Scrooge features a book by Tony Award winner John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby) and Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice), music and lyrics by Gordon and direction by Caird.

A modern day take on Charles Dickens ' beloved 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol, Estella Scrooge also wittily incorporates characters and plot lines from Dickens' other great novels, Great Expectations, Little Dorrit and Bleak House, among others.

Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) stars as Estella Scrooge, a descendent of her famous great great great great grandfather Ebenezer. Clifton Duncan (The Play That Goes Wrong) stars as Philip 'Pip' Nickleby. 2020 Tony Award nominee Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) stars as Dawkins. The production also stars Tony Award nominees Patrick Page (Hadestown) as Mr. Merdle, Carolee Carmello (Parade) as Marla Havisham and Danny Burstein (2020 Tony Award Nominee, Moulin Rouge!) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Estella Scrooge (Wolfe) is a young Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for foreclosing. A hotelier in her hometown of Pickwick, Ohio has defaulted on his mortgage and Estella fancies the idea of lowering the boom personally. Arriving at Harthouse on Christmas Eve, Estella discovers that the defaulting party is her childhood sweetheart, Pip Nickleby (Duncan). A good and generous soul, Pip has transformed the property into a refuge for the sick, dispossessed and homeless. A freak snowstorm forces Estella to take refuge. That night, just as it happened to her ancestor Ebenezer, she is haunted by three visitations...and oh, what uninvited houseguests they are!

Director/co-book writer John Caird said, "I'm so happy to bring this new musical to life in the midst of these mad and maddening times. The creative team nimbly learned new techniques to bring the actors and their characters together. It's wonderful to provide employment for the theatre community while we enliven the classic Christmas Carol story, refashioned with a new twist for today. At a time of great conflict and hardship, I hope we can shine a little ray of optimism into the surrounding darkness."

Co-book writer/composer Paul Gordon said, "This piece was a joy to create, from the first beat of the idea to the culmination of the film. Discovering how these Dickensian characters (from different novels) would interact together and tell a cohesive story with a distinct musical voice was both a challenge and a thrill. I believe in finding new ways of sharing the magic of musical theatre with the world and now it's more important than ever to escape for a few hours with a message of love and hope. I'm proud to be part of this creative team and to bring our community together in a responsible way during these challenging times."

Producer Michael Jackowitz said, "Estella Scrooge was born after a conversation with our Executive Producer, Kevin Surace. We thought 'wouldn't it be great if there was a way to shoot something in a safe, isolated fashion, but put everyone together in the same frame?' An experiment was done to test the concept and push the boundaries. Was it possible to shoot an entire musical this way? The answer was YES and what audiences will see are the fruits of that exciting labor."

Executive Producers are Kevin Surace and for StreamingMusicals, Tom Polum and Stacia Fernandez . Co-Executive Producers are Jeffrey Grove, Allan Herzog and Dawn Smalberg/Bev Ragavoy.

For over three years, StreamingMusicals has been creating content that is a hybrid between theatre and film, with in-theatre and soundstage captures that provide worldwide access to musicals that would not be as widely seen otherwise.In April, over 160,000 people watched the premiere of StreamingMusicals' production of Paul Gordon 's musical adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Executive Producer Tom Polum said, "StreamingMusicals is pleased to be a part of this groundbreaking new approach to recording an original musical. This incredibly talented and inventive team of artists have fashioned a story that is not only a reflection of our times, but a nod to great iconic figures of the past. The cutting-edge technology utilized in Estella Scrooge will create dazzling moments that will make viewers feel like they are in the 10th row of a theater."

