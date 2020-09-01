VIDEO: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!
The new hour-long livestream continues today!
Every Tuesday at 12pm ET, BroadwayWorld's own "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Next Year, Some Year," a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying.
For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight.
In the meantime, listen to the newest episode of Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway Jukebox: The 60 Greatest 'I Want' Songs!
Nothing gets an audience invested in a musical like a bold proclamation from its main character. What does the hero want? That question is usually ans...
VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday
The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jacksona??s birthday today with a fun video!...
VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME
Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs w...
Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants!...
Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film
The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released late...
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....