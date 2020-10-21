VIDEO: Watch Andy Karl, Orfeh and More in THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES
The evening benefitted Gilda's Club New York City.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues continued last night with a special series of comedic monologues to benefit Gilda's Club New York City. A top-notch team of writers and actors collaborated from afar to write, rehearse, perform and produce 18 all-new pieces in just 24 hours. Watch the performances below!
Elizabeth Marvel:
Larry Owens:
Tracee Chimo:
Frankie J. Alvarez:
Jo Firestone:
Noah Robbins:
Emma Ramos:
Jessica Hecht:
Andy Karl & Orfeh:
Anna Suzuki:
Reed Birney:
Eve Lindley:
Jordan Temple:
Corin Wells:
Time Guinee:
Jon Rudnitsky:
Atermis Pebdani:
Jordan Temple:
This week's monologues will support Gilda's Club of New York City, a welcoming community of support for cancer patients and their families. Founded in memory of original Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner, who passed away from ovarian cancer, Gilda's Club ensures that no one has to face cancer alone through support groups, educational lectures, healthy lifestyle workshops and social activities.
More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.
