VIDEO: Watch Ana Gasteyer on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky- Live at 8pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with a TV Reunion of JESSIE with Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar, and Kevin Chamberlin and tonight (8pm) with Ana Gasteyer.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.
"Our main concern is raising spirits and helping The Fund help those who are suffering," Seth said. "We're hoping that everyone watching will not only enjoy the amazing singing and the Inside Broadway stories, but also donate to ActorsFund.org/Donate. And, because social distancing is so important right now, every star will be singing from his/her own home!"
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)