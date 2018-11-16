TRUE WEST
Click Here for More Articles on TRUE WEST

VIDEO: Watch All New Promo for TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!

Nov. 16, 2018  

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present a new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children).

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

TRUE WEST will begin preview performances on December 27, 2018 and officially open on Broadway on Thursday, January 24, 2019. This will be a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Check out a brand new promo below!

VIDEO: Watch All New Promo for TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Reprise Their OH, HELLO Characters for a Cadillac Short
  • VIDEO: Watch Robyn Hurder Get Ready to Take on Cassie for A CHORUS LINE!
  • VIDEO: Kerry Washington Talks About the Intensity of AMERICAN SON
  • VIDEO: Watch a New Sneak Peak of MARY POPPINS RETURNS!
  • VIDEO: Emily Blunt Tells Jimmy Kimmel About Her Year In London Filming MARY POPPINS RETURNS
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Visits TODAY to Talk Returning to Broadway in NETWORK

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE