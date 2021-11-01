VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell in a First Look at ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS

The Roku Channel has released a first look at Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, a continuation of NBC's hit series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. The new film will stream on December 1.

After the show's cancellation in June 2021, the new film will take off just where the series left off. The cast from the series is also slated to return, including Jane Levy, Bernadette Peters, Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, and Peter Gallagher.

Watch Alex Newell belt out "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" to Jane Levy now!

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is the first Roku Originals Film and will also be the first scripted project from the streaming services outside of their previously-acquired titles from the shut-down streamer Quibi.

Roku has also acquired the entire series, with the new film plus all 25 previously-aired episodes coming to the streaming service later this year.