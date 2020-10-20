Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Alan Menken, Laura Osnes & More on Stars in the House
Artists in Residence visit Stars in the House tonight!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Artists in Residence with Victoria Huston-Elm & Eli Zoller, Pete Mills, Jonathan Tunick, Carmel Dean, Christiane Noll, Stephen Flaherty, Will Reynolds, Eric Price, Andrew Gerle, Laura Osnes, Alan Menken and David Zippel.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
