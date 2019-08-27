VIDEO: Watch Aladdin and Jasmine Duet 'Harvest Moon' in Deleted Scene from Live-Action ALADDIN

Disney Movies shared an unreleased song from Disney's live-action Aladdin. The duet. titled "Desert Moon," was released alongside a deleted scene from the film showing Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott) singing the ballad as it would've looked had it made it to theaters.

Watch the duet below!

The video was released ahead of the film's September 10 release on DVD and Blu-ray.

Aladdin tells the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Return of Jafar brings the characters back together to again defeat the evil sorcerer Jafar when he is freed from the magic lamp.

The remake starred Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashmanand Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.





