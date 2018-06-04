VIDEO: Watch Adrienne Warren & the Cast of TINA: THE MUSICAL Perform on the BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Finale

The dynamic cast of TINA the musical led by Adrienne Warren rocked out the Britain's Got Talent finale last night! Check out the performance below!

TINA, a new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner just opened at the Aldwych Theatre and is currently booking to 20 October 2018. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound byNevin Steinberg, projection design byJeff Sugg and orchestrations byEthan Popp.

The cast comprises Adrienne Warren who plays the title role, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner, Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Jenny Fitzpatrick as the alternate Tina, Lorna Gayle as Tina's Grandmother GG, Tom Godwin as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Aisha Jawando as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Natey Jones as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first loveRaymond Hill, Gerard McCarthy as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Ryan O'Donnell as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.

