VIDEO: Watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson Duet on Acoustic 'Once Upon a December'

Dec. 17, 2018  

Earlier this month, Australian recording artist Cody Simpson made his Broadway debut in Anastasia as leading man "Dmitry." Below, watch as Simpson duets with Christy Altomare on a never-before-heard acoustic arrangement of "Once Upon a December"!

Cody Simpson burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, tour with Justin Bieber, and created his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Cody recently performed for the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace and spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference as the UN Development Program's Ocean Advocate.

ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is also led by Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen.

