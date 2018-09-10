VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Serenbe Playhouse's THE SEAGULL

Right off the heels of their critical and commercial smash hit, TITANIC: THE MUSICAL, Serenbe Playhouse, recipient of the prestigious American Theatre Wing grant is excited to present a sexy, cutting edge, modern version of THE SEAGULL, adapted and directed by Yale School of Drama MFA graduate Elizabeth Dinkova. The show runs through September 30th, with the official press opening on Friday, September 7th.

Check out production photos below!

THE SEAGULL will be produced at Peek Lake, located near Serenbe's Wildflower Meadow.

Fame, love, justice, purpose - they all want something they can't have. Join us lakeside for the party of a lifetime on a country estate, full of searing love triangles, absurd comedy, and wild art. This contemporary take on Chekhov's most action-packed tragicomedy- featuring reimagined Balkan music, dark humor, and Dinkova's distinctively Eastern European brand of mayhem - reaches into each character's heart to show you the dark, raw, secret desires within. This Seagull is a bloodsport - a ruthless competition about who will command the stage, and how. Yale School of Drama MFA Graduate and Alliance Directing Fellow Elizabeth Dinkova adapts and directs this bold, immersive version of the Chekhov classic. Chekhov's characters will come alive like never before in a daring, sexy new way!

THE SEAGULL features a cast of 7 Atlanta all-star actors, including Allan Edwards(Peter), Park Krausen (Irina), Shannon McCarren (Nina), Lee Osorio (Boris), Brooke Owens(Masha), Skye Passmore (Simon), and Maythinee Washington (Constance)

To breathe new life into one of Chekhov's greatest plays, Yale MFA Graduate and Alliance Directing Fellow Elizabeth Dinkova adapts and directs, leading the team including Barret Doyle and Joel Coady (Scenic Design), Anais Azul (Composer), An-Lin Dauber (Costume Design), Maranda Debusk (Lighting Design), Rob Brookhser (Sound Design), and Joel Coady (Production Manager).

Tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices start at $30 - senior/student, and group discounts are available. Rain Insurance is available for all tickets. All may be purchased online at www.serenbeplayhouse.com, or by calling the box office (770-463-1110), Wednesday - Sunday, 12pm - 5pm.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You