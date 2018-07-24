VIDEO: Undie Rock and Skivvies Debutts! Watch the Skivvies Strip Down with Ariana DeBose, Text Message Song, & More!

Jul. 24, 2018  

The Skivvies are a fan favorite bringing a thrilling shtick to the cabaret world with their stripped down shows. Catch up on their latest adventures with the performances below!

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.

VIDEO: Undie Rock and Skivvies Debutts! Watch the Skivvies Strip Down with Ariana DeBose, Text Message Song, & More!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



